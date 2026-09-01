China ready to deepen energy cooperation with Russia, including Power of Siberia 2 — MFA

BEIJING, September 1. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are ready to advance comprehensive cooperation with Russia, with a focus on the energy sector and the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated.

"Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China and Russia maintain close cooperation across various fields, including energy," he said at a briefing, answering a question regarding top-level contacts on the Power of Siberia 2 project.

Guo Jiakun noted that Beijing is "ready to work with Russia to continuously deepen practical bilateral cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit."