MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces used FAB-1500 and FAB-500 aerial bombs to destroy up to a platoon of Ukrainian infantry and several tons of ammunition in the Kherson area, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Russian Aerospace Forces struck a Ukrainian militant deployment site, as well as an ammunition depot and military equipment belonging to the Ukrainian military in the Kherson area with FAB-1500 and FAB-500 bombs. The enemy lost up to a platoon, several tons of ammunition, equipment, and ground-based drone control stations," the statement said.