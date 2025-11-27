MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The European Union's leadership is deliberately pursuing policies that hinder a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"Today we clearly see that the European elites, and primarily the EU leadership, are pushing the continent down a destructive path. Their approach to key issues, including the Ukrainian conflict, reveals a clear course toward militarization," Grushko said. "Despite their professed peaceful rhetoric, their actions and foreign-policy steps consistently work to obstruct any possibility for a peaceful settlement." He noted that a growing number of political forces and leaders are speaking out, recognizing that the EU leadership’s path is self-destructive and dangerous for Europe itself.

"In countries such as Hungary and Slovakia, these forces are already translating their power into tangible policies. We understand that the leaders of Slovakia and Hungary are not pro-Russian politicians, as EU political elites often try to portray them, but rather figures who genuinely consider national interests and acknowledge that these interests cannot be advanced through abnormal relations with Russia, their immediate neighbor," the senior diplomat emphasized. "Such understanding will undoubtedly grow in Europe, and this opens the door for finding new common ground once our objectives within the special military operation are fulfilled by military or political means."

Grushko stressed that a return to previous relations with the EU is impossible. "The president and foreign minister have made this clear. Nevertheless, should any reasonable proposals be put forward to us, we will of course examine them," he said. "Given that European and Euro-Atlantic security concepts have been discredited by Western actions that eroded the foundations of rational coexistence on the European continent, our current policy is to concentrate on a new security framework. This is the Greater Eurasian space. Here, we see considerable potential, not only in implementing our own proposals and those of our Belarusian colleagues but also in inviting all European leaders who acknowledge the advantages of extensive, equality-based cooperation rooted in respect for national interests and the principle of non-interference in internal affairs.".