Base for Poseidon nuclear super-torpedoes to go on stream in Kamchatka next year — source

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The construction of coastal infrastructure facilities for a new naval base to accommodate the Belgorod and Khabarovsk special-purpose nuclear-powered submarines carrying Poseidon nuclear-capable super-torpedoes will be completed early next year, a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"The construction of coastal infrastructure facilities for accommodating two special-purpose submarines in Kamchatka is set to be finished at the beginning of next year," the source said.

The new division that the Russian Pacific Fleet is setting up within its submarine forces will also comprise other submarines in addition to the Belgorod and Khabarovsk subs. The new special-purpose submarines "will deal with strategic deterrence," he stressed.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

As TASS reported earlier, the nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod will continue its service within the Russian Pacific Fleet. The sub will receive the first ammunition load consisting of Poseidon nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable super-torpedoes. The ceremony of delivering the Project 09852 submarine to the Fleet without its basic armament took place on July 8, 2022. Currently, the Belgorod is undergoing its operational evaluation in the Russian Northern Fleet.

The Project 09851 nuclear-powered submarine Khabarovsk is at the final stage of its construction at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation).