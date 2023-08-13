Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils new AK-19 short-barreled assault rifle

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group unveiled a new AK-19 short-barreled assault rifle, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The AK-19 is based on the 5.45mm AK-12 assault rifle and is chambered for the NATO-standard 5.56mm round. The AK-19 is the latest export version of the Kalashnikov assault rifle engineered for the 5.56x45mm cartridge. This model differs from previous generations by its refined ergonomics and adapted use round-the clock and boasts increased accuracy of fire.

The AK-19 is the export version of the AK-12 assault rifle chambered for the NATO-standard 5.56x45mm cartridge widely used in the world. The AK-12 is a 5.45mm assault rifle and the basic individual small arms gun for the personnel of Russian motor rifle and other military units intended to replace the AK-74 and AK-74M automatic guns.