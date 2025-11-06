FACTBOX: Russian strategic nuclear triad exercises

TASS FACTBOX. On November 5, 2025, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that Russia’s updated nuclear triad is the most advanced in the world. To shed light on this, the TASS FACTBOX editors have compiled a comprehensive factsheet explaining the concept of the nuclear triad and highlighting recent exercises conducted by Russia’s strategic nuclear forces.

Definition

In international terminology, the nuclear triad encompasses the complete spectrum of strategic nuclear forces (SNF), comprising three core components: ground-based, sea-based, and air-based systems. In Russia, these are represented by the Strategic Missile Forces, the Navy’s strategic submarines, and the Aerospace Forces’ strategic bombers, respectively.

The development of strategic nuclear forces began in the 1950s. Today, their arsenals primarily include silo-based and mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) systems, strategic nuclear submarines (SSBNs), and strategic bombers armed with air-launched cruise missiles and aerial bombs. In June 2025, President Vladimir Putin announced that approximately 95% of Russian nuclear forces are equipped with modern, upgraded weapons.

Exercises

The history of Soviet and Russian strategic nuclear exercises dates back to the early 1960s. One of the earliest, codenamed Rosa, took place in September 1961. It verified the reliability and precision of the R-12 missiles, with launches from Salekhard (now in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District) successfully delivering nuclear warheads to targets on Novaya Zemlya Island in the Arkhangelsk Region.

A notable example of a large-scale Soviet exercise was the "seven-hour nuclear war" during the Shield-82 drills on June 18, 1982. This extensive training involved simulated nuclear strikes against an adversary, missile defense operations, and combat maneuvers across space, air, and sea, including troop landings. Originally, up to 70 missiles of various types were planned for launch; however, the number was later scaled back to nine, including three military satellite launch vehicles.

Since the 1990s, Russia has maintained an active schedule of annual training launches, involving land-and sea-based ICBMs, cruise missiles, and long-range aircraft. These exercises, along with unannounced inspections, are conducted under the direct supervision of the President of Russia and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Most recently, on October 22, 2025, President Vladimir Putin participated in a strategic deterrent forces exercise via the military space communication channel. The exercise involved training and combat launches across all three components of Russia’s nuclear triad, as well as testing new advanced weaponry. Following the exercise, Putin affirmed that it demonstrated the robustness of Russia’s nuclear shield, stating, "The strategic forces are capable of fully ensuring the national security of Russia and the Union State of Russia and Belarus.".