Russian shipbuilders to lay keel of six warships and submarines on August 9-10 — source

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The shipyards of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation will lay down six warships and submarines on August 9-10, a source in the domestic shipbuilding industry told TASS on Friday.

"As of now, there is no exact date but there are plans to lay down two Project 955A Borei-A-class strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruisers, two Project 20380 corvettes and two Project 636.3 submarines," the source said, adding that the launch of the warships’ construction was previously planned to take place on the eve of Russia’s Victory Day on May 9.

Two strategic nuclear-powered submarines will be laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest, two corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in the Russian Far East and two Varshavyanka-class conventional subs at the Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg, the source specified.

The Sevmash Shipyard will lay the keel of the strategic nuclear-powered underwater cruisers Dmitry Donskoi and Knyaz Potyomkin, the Admiralty Shipyard will lay down the submarines Mozhaisk and Yakutsk (the fifth and sixth subs in a series of six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Russian Pacific Fleet) while the corvettes that will be laid down at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant have been named the Grozny and Buiniy, he said.

TASS has received no official comment from the United Shipbuilding Corporation yet.