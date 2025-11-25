Europe had chances to take part in Ukrainian conflict settlement but missed them — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. European countries have missed their chances to participate in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Each time when progress was achieved and agreements reached - either interim or more stable, long-term - these agreements were broken," Lavrov said at a press conference after the joint meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus.

"Today, when our European colleagues loudly declare that there will be no new Minsk [agreements], that we cannot resolve anything at all without Europe, because this directly concerns us, I should say that Europe has failed completely since 2014," he continued.

The Russian minister recalled that it was Europe that disrupted the Minsk agreements, as France and Germany openly admitted later. He also stressed that it was Europe, however, represented by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that dissuaded Vladimir Zelensky from signing the agreements that the Ukrainian delegation itself proposed in Istanbul in April 2022.

"So Europe, when they say now: 'Don't you dare do anything without us,' you already had opportunities, you didn't use them, you simply failed to act," Lavrov added.