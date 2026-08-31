Putin proposes making Russia-China visa-free regime permanent

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with China to make the visa-free regime between the two countries permanent if Beijing considers this possible and useful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We are ready to work together to make the visa-free regime permanent if the Chinese side considers this possible and useful," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

He noted that visa-free travel had helped increase tourist flows between the countries by 43% in the first half of the year.