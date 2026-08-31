Putin informs Indian PM Modi about Russia’s special military op progress — Kremlin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the progress of the Russian special military operation during their meeting in Bishkek, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Putin has informed Modi about the special military operation course," Peskov stated.

Russian President Putin is currently in Bishkek paying a two-day official visit to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), during which he is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral negotiations.

Earlier in the day, Putin held meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Regarding the protocol part of the conversation, Indian Prime Minister Modi stated in particular that the issue of the Ukrainian conflict settlement should be settled as soon as possible by using peaceful resolution instruments in all regards.