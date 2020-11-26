Russia’s online trade up 300% in 2020

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s online trade turnover soared by 300% this year amid the coronavirus spread, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS.

"When we take general figures [on decline of retail trade turnover - TASS] that is 4.8%, particularly considering a large increase - by 300% - in online trade," he said.

"It is clear that people stayed home and used that possibility and resource to avoid going to stores, and ordered any products - both food and non-food - online," the minister added.