Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.16% to 2,735.08 points and 1,080.66 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 0.4 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.2355 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.42% at 2,727.85 points and at 1,077.81 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was down by 4.8 kopecks at 11.1915 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.36% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,729.76 points.