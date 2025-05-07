Russian budget deficit reached $39.9 bln in January-April 2025, Finance Ministry says

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. According to a preliminary estimate, the federal budget deficit stood at 3.23 trillion rubles ($39.9 bln) as of the end of January - April 2025, which is 2.09 trillion rubles ($25.8 bln) less than in the like period of the last year, the Russian Finance Ministry said on its website.

"According to the preliminary estimate, the volume of federal budget revenues in January-April 2025 totaled 12.274 bln rubles, which is 5% more than the volume of revenues in the relevant period of 2024," the ministry said. Federal budget expenditures gained 20.8% and totaled 15.5 trillion rubles ($191.3 bln).

The current level of the budget deficit is largely caused by advance funding for expenses in January of this year and the decline in oil and gas revenues. This will not affect target parameters of the structural balance for this year on the whole, the ministry noted.