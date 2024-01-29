Norilsk Nickel reports nickel production drop by 5% in 2023

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel lowered its nickel production by 5% year on year in 2023 to 209,000 metric tons, the Russian mining and metals company said.

Copper production edged down by 2% to 425,000 metric tons as of the end of the last year due to the declining ore grade and processes configuring to improve copper cathodes quality. Palladium production lost 4% to 2.69 mln ounces, the company informed. Platinum production gained 2% to 664,000 ounces.

"Such mixed dynamics was associated with the change in the ratio of platinum group metals in the processed raw materials structure," Norilsk Nickel said.