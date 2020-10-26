Russian online retailers can be obliged to accept cash, reports say

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Protection and Welfare has developed amendments to the consumer rights law that can bind online retailers to provide buyers with different payment methods, including by cash, the Izvestiya newspaper reports on Monday, citing the draft document.

The regulator suggests identifying unacceptable terms of sale and purchase agreements infringing upon consumer rights and running counter to effective standards, the newspaper says. This refers to cases when various online services do not provide buyers with an option of choosing payments in cash.

The Russian Ministry of Economic Development prepared a positive assessment of the regulatory impact for the draft document after its revision. Amendments undergo interdepartmental coordination now, the newspaper says.