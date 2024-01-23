Lukoil works on technologies for making biofuel from algae in Russia

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Lukoil is developing technology in Russia to recycle carbon dioxide using microalgae and produce biofuel from algae, according to head of the company's department for collaboration with federal authorities and public groups Maxim Rotko. The company believes it is feasible to increase production of low-carbon fuel, he added.

According to him, the company's decarbonization laboratory, in collaboration with technological partners, is evaluating technologies in a variety of fields and investigating the prospect of establishing a carbon dioxide absorption facility. "One of our primary efforts is building a landfill to effectively absorb CO2. The company is developing microalgae-based gas utilization technologies as well as microalgae biomass processing for biofuel production. This initiative is currently in the R&D stage," he said.

Rotko stated that the corporation is interested in generating low-carbon fuels. "We see substantial opportunities for the growth of the green aviation fuel sector, and we believe it is possible to increase production of low-carbon fuel. We are ready to work with regulators to develop solutions in this direction," he stated.

He added that the company is increasing its usage of renewable energy, which grew sixfold last year. "In terms of renewable energy, Lukoil is developing a project for solar, wind, and water energy. Such energy is distributed to customers and used for the company's own purposes. This field is rapidly growing - in 2023, the company's electricity consumption from renewable energy sources increased by over six times in comparison with 2022," he stated.