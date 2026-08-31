Zelensky speaks with US envoys over phone

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky held a telephone conversation with US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and the US leader’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

"I had a good phone conversation with representatives of President Trump: Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. It was detailed and constructive," Zelensky wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of the Kiev regime, the parties discussed "setting a date for a visit to Ukraine." "Our teams will stay in touch to work out the agenda and determine the most convenient schedule for further communication," Zelensky added.