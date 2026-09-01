US ‘big enough’ to handle threats globally, vice president says

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. Despite its conflict with Iran, Washington has sufficient capabilities to deal with threats around the world, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"We’re clearly big enough to handle threats around the world, including China." Vance told Fox News, when asked if he was concerned about reports of weapons shortages affecting the US ability to respond to threats.

He added that disagreements with China would not prevent Washington from seeking positive relations with Beijing. "We recognize that they are a competitor. We recognize they have the same ambitions that are going to conflict with ours, but we're also trying to have a positive relationship despite that," the US vice president noted.