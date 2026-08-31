BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia couldn't care less that Europe won't recognize the results of its upcoming elections, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in a commentary for the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the crisis in Ukraine only "in passing," he told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Moscow is still ready to receive Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict while Russia’s position on this issue has not changed, he told Izvestia.

TASS has summed up the Kremlin spokesman’s key statements.

Elections

Russia couldn't care less that Europe won't recognize the results of its upcoming elections: "In fact, whether Europeans recognize [the results of the elections in Russia] or not is of no concern to us. We have our own political system, we have our own political process, and the election campaign is in full swing."

Europe’s provocative efforts against the Russian elections are a reality and will continue to be so, and Moscow is taking the necessary measures to counter them: "As for provocative actions, they have been, are, and will continue to be a reality. We have plenty of experience in this regard. Therefore, all relevant parties will take the necessary measures."

"This is obvious that there have always been attempts at interfering into our domestic affairs and that they will continue."

Russia has become expert in countering European countries’ threats during election campaigns: "Naturally, we have a lot of experience in terms of countering such attacks."

Ukrainian settlement

Russia is happy to accept the help of any country willing to lend a hand in finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict: "We welcome the efforts of any country that is able to make any contribution [to the conflict settlement], but so far the Kiev regime has been unwilling, so to speak, to be influenced by any mediators."

Moscow is still ready to receive Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict while Russia’s position on this issue has not changed: "President [Vladimir] Putin said that if [Vladimir] Zelensky wants negotiations, he can come to Moscow. But if we’re talking about a [trilateral summit], it’s only necessary to finalize some agreements. And the agreements themselves, of course, need to be prepared during very complex negotiations <…>. Nothing has changed."

Putin’s meeting with Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping discussed the crisis in Ukraine only "in passing."

The meeting between the two leaders was "traditionally held in a very constructive and friendly atmosphere."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping "briefly exchanged views on key issues on the international agenda," but this was not the main topic of their conversation: "It [the topic of international events] was discussed. It wasn’t the main topic, but it was discussed."