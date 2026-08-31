Military from local special forces units took part in mutiny in Niger — Russian diplomat

NAIROBI, August 31. /TASS/. Servicemen of Niger’s special forces units stationed in various regions of Niger took part in the mutiny in Niamey, Russian Ambassador to that country Viktor Voropayev said.

"According to unofficial data, officers from special forces units deployed to various parts of the country tool part in the mutiny. They arrived in Niamey overnight to August 29," he told TASS.

According to the Russian diplomat, they tried to seize state television, the capital city’s administrative compound where the presidential palace is located, as well as Airbase 101 on the territory of Niamey International Airport. The state television building was controlled by the rioters for several hours.

"According to unofficial data, reports, there were several hundred participants," Voropayev noted. "This is indirectly evidenced by the intensity and duration of the clashes that began around midnight and continued until nearly noon." The detained rioters are being questioned, and the search for participants who are in hiding continues.

Overnight to August 29, a group of Nigerien military personnel mutinied at Base 101 and opened fire at several strategically important facilities in Niamey. The uprising was suppressed by the authorities with the assistance from the Russian defense ministry’s Africa Corps. No official data on the number of rioters and casualties are available at the moment.