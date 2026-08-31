Poland scrambles fighter jets to escort Russia’s Il-20 aircraft over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. A pair of Polish Air Force fighter jets on duty took to the air to escort a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea.

According to Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz’s post on social media platform X, this occurred 30 km north of the Polish coastal city of Leba. The minister emphasized that Polish airspace was not violated.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that all flights by Russian military aircraft are conducted in strict accordance with international rules governing the use of airspace.