Kalashnikov to unveil model of its latest AK-12+ assault rifle at Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group will present a mock-up model of its latest AK-12+ assault rifle with improved precision at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, the company’s press service told TASS.

The Kalashnikov Group will present a model of its latest 5.45-mm AK-12+ assault rifle system with improved precision to the participants in the 11th Eastern Economic Forum, which will take place in Vladivostok on September 1-4, 2026. The weapon will be on display in the Voin Center pavilion at the Far East Street exhibition.

"This advanced system was developed under the supervision of Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Plenipotentiary Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev. The assault rifle is currently being prepared for mass production," the statement reads.