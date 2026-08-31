Iran seeks peaceful settlement of conflict with US, not continuation of war — president

TEHRAN, August 31. /TASS/. Iran remains committed to a diplomatic settlement of the conflict with the US, as continuing the war is not in anyone’s interest, President Masoud Pezeshkian stated.

"Iran is adhering to the obligations it assumed under the agreements. However, unfortunately, the US has not fulfilled its obligations. Nevertheless, we remain committed to pursuing the path of agreement and mutual understanding, convinced that continuing the war serves neither our interests nor those of the region or all humanity," the president’s press service quoted him as saying.

According to Pezeshkian, there are forces in the US seeking to escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington to gain an advantage. Iran, for its part, is convinced that it is necessary to pursue a peaceful path and strengthen stability and security in the Middle East.

Earlier, Axios reporter Barak Ravid stated that US forces had struck two missile launchers on Larak Island in southern Iran. According to his source, the Iranian government intended to use these launchers to fire sea-mine-equipped missiles into the Strait of Hormuz. In response, Iran launched strikes against US bases in Jordan and the UAE.