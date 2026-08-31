EU fails to create jungle vs garden opposition in world — senior Russian senator

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The EU has failed spectacularly in its attempts to divide humanity into inhabitants of a "blooming garden" and a "wild jungle," Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev stated.

Commenting on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's remarks that Russia is allegedly involved in the migration crisis in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, the senator said: "The situation with the migration crisis in the EU is plain for all to see and hear, and it requires no special comment except for one: the EU has failed spectacularly with its notorious strategy of dividing humanity into the inhabitants of a 'blooming garden' and a 'wild jungle."