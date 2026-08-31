Musk not letting Kiev use Starlink against Russia without White House’s consent — FT

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. US businessman Elon Musk stated that he might allow Ukraine to use drones operating on the Starlink system to strike deep into Russian territory, but only with the White House’s permission, The Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Musk explicitly stated his position in a conversation with former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mikhail Fyodorov. Sources told The Financial Times that the entrepreneur allegedly said the decision to use Starlink for strikes inside Russia is political and must be made by the US President Donald Trump administration.