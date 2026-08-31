SIMFEROPOL, August 31. /TASS/. Official Kiev is hiding the truth about the Ukrainian armed forces’ casualties from both the public and the countries supplying weapons to Ukraine, Russian State Duma member and retired Major General Leonid Ivlev said in an interview with TASS.

Head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Kirill Budanov (listed in Russia as a terrorist and extremist), previously stated that Ukraine needs to mobilize at least 30,000 people each month to maintain its troop strength. The British newspaper The Telegraph, for its part, noted that this figure is "suggesting losses far greater than had been officially admitted."

"No one will ever know the truth about forced mobilization and the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces on the front line, as the Kiev regime goes to great lengths to conceal the true figures and greatly embellishes the situation on the front - not only before its own population but, especially, before arms suppliers and sponsors from the European Union," said the expert.

General mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended repeatedly. Initially, men between the ages of 27 and 60 were subject to conscription, however, in April 2024, the mobilization age was lowered to 25. On May 18 of that year, a law tightening the mobilization requirements went into effect. Men are trying by any means possible to buy their way out of service or leave the country, often risking their lives. Military registration and enlistment office staff regularly conduct raids and use force against civilians. But even such measures are failing to address the personnel shortage in the Ukrainian armed forces. The number of cases of desertion and going AWOL in the Ukrainian army is constantly rising. Periodically, the issues of mobilizing women and further lowering the mobilization age are being raised in the country.