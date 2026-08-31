Iraq rejects proposal to keep coalition forces beyond September 30 deadline

RABAT, August 31. /TASS/. Iraq does not want the US-led international coalition’s forces to remain on its territory after September 30, the date set by the country’s authorities as the deadline for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi said.

"[Iraqi] Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi turned down proposals to keep part of the international coalition forces in the country after September 30," he said. He did not specify however which country put forward the proposal.

Al-Zaidi announced in early July that the international coalition contingent would round up its mission in Iraq on September 30, 2026. "The Iraqi forces are already capable of defending the homeland," he stressed back then.