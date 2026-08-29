FACTBOX: Russian strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers, seaports: What is known

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces continued carrying out group strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers and seaports used by Ukrainian forces yesterday evening and overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled the key facts about the strikes on facilities in Ukraine.

Russian Defense Ministry statements

- Yesterday evening and overnight into August 29, the Russian Armed Forces continued carrying out group strikes on Ukrainian logistics centers and seaports used by Ukrainian forces.

- The attack was carried out using high-precision ground-, air-and sea-launched weapons and long-range drones.

Targets

- A strike hit the Fim Service logistics center in Kiev and the Kiev Region, where warehouses were used to store components for long-range Flamingo cruise missiles.

- At the port of Izmail, Russian forces struck a fuel tanker parking area and fuel unloading sites, while at the port of Nikolayev, they hit a maritime transshipment terminal and 18 storage facilities containing military supplies.

- Strike drones and high-precision air-launched weapons hit a logistics center in the settlement of Kalinovka, where a customs terminal was used to distribute military cargo arriving from Western countries.

Strike on warehouses

- Russian forces struck an ammunition depot in the settlement of Milaya operated by Fire Point LLC, where components and launch boosters for FP-1/FP-2 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles were stored.

Situation in Ukraine

- Warehouses caught fire near the Zhitomir Highway outside Kiev, with the blaze accompanied by explosions, Kiev Regional Administration head Timur Tkachenko said.

- Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergey Koretsky acknowledged that a major fire with secondary detonations outside Kiev occurred at an ammunition depot and demanded that those responsible be held accountable.

- An investigation has been launched in Ukraine into the ammunition depot fire, with the actions of officials to be examined, the Prosecutor General’s Office said.