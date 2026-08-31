Putin urges students to believe in themselves in Knowledge Day message

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated school and university students on Knowledge Day, urging them to believe in themselves and keep moving forward.

"Of course, there can be challenging moments, daunting tasks and tests on the educational track, just as it happens in our lives. It is essential that you believe in yourselves and never divert from your forward-looking trajectory. You have a wealth of opportunities lying ahead of you. Apart from a wide range of programs for school and university students, there are also new large-scale projects that are being launched or are carried out in the economy, research, education, and high technology," he pointed out in a video address.

Putin noted that today’s school and university students "are the ones who will continue our great Motherland’s track record of victories and achievements."

"We all want Russia to become stronger, and you, our young citizens, must have the opportunity to discover new horizons and succeed in your professions, while deriving a genuine sense of satisfaction and joy from your endeavors, knowing that your work benefits people, your hometowns or villages, and our entire country in its vastness. <...> I would like to wish you to keep aspiring to acquire new knowledge and make new discoveries, treasure and cherish your friends and families," the president added.