Putin, Pashinyan to discuss bilateral agenda on SCO summit’s sidelines — Kremlin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss issues on the bilateral agenda at their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is a good opportunity to discuss this at the top level," he told Vesti, commenting on reports on arrests of opposition activists in Armenia and statements that relations between Yerevan and Moscow have transformed.

When asked whether Putin and Pashinyan will discuss these matters, the Kremlin spokesman said "Certainly they will! No doubt."