WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) has requested public comments regarding Russia's compliance with its commitments under the World Trade Organization (WTO), according to a notice published in the Federal Register, the official journal of the US government.

According to the document, USTR "is seeking public comments in the preparation of its annual report to Congress on Russia's implementation of its obligations as a Member of the World Trade Organization (WTO)."

Interested parties are requested to submit written comments or applications to participate in a public hearing scheduled for October 14, with a deadline of October 1.

The USTR expects to receive feedback on Russia's performance in areas including trade, import and export controls, tariffs, investment, intellectual property rights protection, and government procurement, the notice states.

Earlier, the Russian President's Plenipotentiary Envoy to the State Duma stated to TASS that relevant Russian ministries oppose the denunciation of Russia's agreements and treaties with NATO, the European Union, the WTO, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), noting that these frameworks can still serve as tools for dialogue. Russia negotiated its WTO accession for 18 years, becoming a full member in August 2012. In 2014, the country faced unilateral sanctions imposed by Western nations.