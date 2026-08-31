Russians top overall medals standings at IFBB World Fitness Sport Games in Turkey

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s national team finished in the top of the overall team standings at the 2026 World Fitness Games, hosted by Turkey on August 27-31, the Russian Bodybuilding Federation (RBF) announced ina statement on Monday.

"The 2026 IFBB World Fitness Sport Games international bodybuilding and fitness competitions were held in Istanbul," a source in the RBF told TASS source.

"The Russian national bodybuilding team was represented at the competitions by 16 athletes who staged a very successful performance taking first place in the overall team standings with 27 medals: 15 gold, seven silver, and five bronze."

Athletes from Turkey, Hungary, Belarus, Georgia, the Czech Republic, the United States and other countries took part in the international tournament.

The International Federation of Bodybuilding (IFBB), ruled earlier that athletes representing Russia may compete in its sponsored international tournaments under the country’s national flag and to the tune of the state anthem.

There are two major upcoming events for this Russian team: the World Championship, which will be held from October 28 to November 2 in Santa Susanna (Spain), and the Asian Championship, which will take place from November 13 to 16 in Pattaya (Thailand).