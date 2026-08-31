Cooperation between Russia and India constantly reaches new frontiers — Modi

NEW DELHI, August 31. /TASS/. Russian·Indian cooperation is constantly reaching new heights, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek.

"We are extremely pleased that our cooperation is constantly reaching new frontiers and that we are working together for the benefit of the peoples of our countries," he said, according to a statement on X.

"Moving forward together has been our shared vision and will remain our guiding principle."