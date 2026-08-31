Trump claims about 30 ships pass through Strait of Hormuz every night with US assistance

WASHINGTON, September 1. /TASS/. An average of 30 vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz every night with US assistance, President Donald Trump claimed.

"We have the Strait of Hormuz in extremely good shape," he said, fielding questions from reporters at the White House. "Many, many ships got through last night, as you know, with the Navy's assistance, and we've been averaging 30 ships a night," Trump added.

"That's a lot, and a lot of oil is coming out. That's why you haven't seen the price of oil go like they thought it might have to go," he pointed out.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the United States resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.