Gazprom to create record gas reserves in UGS facilities by start of gas withdrawal season

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Gazprom will create a record reserve of 73.296 bln cubic meters (bcm) in Russian underground gas storage (UGS) facilities by the start of the withdrawal season, the Russian gas holding reported.

"To ensure reliable operation of the production complex during the autumn-winter period of 2026-2027, the Management Board of PJSC Gazprom has instructed its relevant divisions and subsidiaries to create an operational gas reserve of 73.296 bln cubic meters in Russian underground storage facilities by the start of the withdrawal season, which will be a new record for the domestic gas industry," the report said.

The potential maximum daily capacity of Russia’s UGS facilities will remain at the same level as in previous years of 858.8 mln cubic meters. Operational gas reserve in Belarusian storage facilities will total 1.14 bcm, while that in Armenia will amount to 0.107 bcm.