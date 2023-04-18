Annual inflation in Russia down to 3.15% as of April 10 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia dropped to 3.15% as of April 10, the Central Bank said on Tuesday.

"Inflation slowed down to 3.5% in March predominantly because of the effect of the high statistical base in spring 2022. It continues having an effect - the annual inflation estimate dropped to 3.15% by April 10," the Bank of Russia said.

At the same time, the rise in prices of consumer goods producer is gradually becoming stronger, the regulator said. This points to probable growth of inflation pressure in coming months.