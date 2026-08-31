Russia’s stance unchanged on Moscow’s readiness to receive Zelensky — Kremlin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Moscow is still ready to receive Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky for negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict while Russia’s position on this issue has not changed and the trilateral meeting for this purpose is needed only to finalize the negotiations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"President [Vladimir] Putin said that if [Vladimir] Zelensky wants negotiations, he can come to Moscow," Peskov said in an interview with Russia’s Izvestia daily.

"But if we’re talking about a [trilateral summit], it’s only necessary to finalize some agreements. And the agreements themselves, of course, need to be prepared during very complex negotiations <…>. Nothing has changed," Peskov added.