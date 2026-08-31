Putin congratulates Kazakh leader on results of parliamentary elections

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the results of the parliamentary elections in his country where the people supported his course.

"I am very glad to see you here, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization events. But before we begin our talks, I would like to congratulate you, this time in person, on the results of the parliamentary elections," he said, greeting the Kazakh leader.

"I would like to note the high voter turnout and, what is most important, the results of the voting, which demonstrate that the people of Kazakhstan support your course toward Kazakhstan’s further development, strengthening its political stability, developing its economy and resolving a wide range of issues related to the country’s social life and people’s living standards. This is what people voted for," Putin stated.