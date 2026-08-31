Kremlin urges people to ignore ‘fake news’ in Western media, to focus on front realities

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged people not to believe "fake news" in Western media about Ukraine, but to focus on the realities at the front.

"The fact is that nowadays, both less reputable publications and more reputable publications, as well as publications that were once reputable, do not shy away from any kind of fake news. Treat this as routine contacts through the special services," he said referring to the publications saying that CIA head John Ratcliffe who has recently visited Moscow, allegedly proposed holding a trilateral meeting on Ukraine.

"Assume that the foundations of our foreign policy, and even more so the policy in the context of Ukraine, are determined by President [Vladimir] Putin. Remember who leads our negotiation group and who participates in it. And let’s base our actions on these realities. And most importantly, let’s base our actions on the realities that are unfolding on the front lines.".