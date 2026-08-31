Zaporozhye NPP unable to replenish emergency generator fuel due to Ukrainian attacks

MELITOPOL, August 31. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) currently has sufficient fuel for its diesel generators, however, due to the Ukrainian armed forces’ attacks on the access roads to Energodar and the nuclear facility, it is not yet possible to restock its reserves, Yevgenia Yashina, the plant’s communications director, told TASS.

"The plant has sufficient fuel for its diesel generators. However, due to shelling of the access roads, it is currently impossible to replenish the reserves," she said.

On August 20, the Zaporozhye NPP announced a complete loss of external power supply due to the shutdown of the last functioning 330 kV Ferrosplavnaya-1 power supply line. The nuclear power plant switched to diesel generator operation. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi stated on August 29 that the Zaporozhye NPP could be completely deprived of power in 10 days, as the diesel fuel supply for the generators will last exactly for this minimum period of time. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev noted that the fuel delivery operation would be organized "under any circumstances." The state corporation expects that IAEA staff will escort the fuel convoy.