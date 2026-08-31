Putin describes relations with Kazakhstan as ‘two-way street’

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Russia’s relations with Kazakhstan as a "two-way street."

"Our bilateral relations are developing dynamically practically in all spheres. <…> It's a two-way street practically on all issues and now we have an opportunity to speak on this entire range of issues," he said at a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Russian president noted that trade between the two countries has grown this year. "We are working on a wide range of issues. Our agenda includes both large-scale projects and current matters. I am convinced that all of the can be and are being resolved. The intergovernmental commission is working robustly. I think we should thank our colleagues for their activity, for implementing all of our agreements," Putin added.

He also noted that Moscow and Astana are developing humanitarian cooperation. Some 60,000 Kazakh students are receiving education in Russian universities, he recalled.