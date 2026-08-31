Putin hails Modi’s role in strengthening Russian-Indian relations

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russian-Indian relations are getting stronger largely thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s keen attention to their development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I am very pleased to meet with you again," he said, greeting Modi at the talks in Bishkek. "Our meeting is taking place ahead of a SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) summit. This organization is working to extend and strengthen contacts between the countries of the global South and East, to promote the region's socio-economic and cultural development and to facilitate the formation of a fair and multipolar world."

"I would also like to note with satisfaction that Russian-Indian relations continue strengthening on the principles of especially privileged strategic partnership," he added.

"This is facilitated by your personal attention to the development of Russian-Indian relations as well as our relationship, which is not just business, but also very warm and friendly," Putin stated. "And I am very thankful to you for that.