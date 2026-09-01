Death toll from Nepal’s landslide rises to 974 — TV

BEIJING, September 1. /TASS/. The landslide death toll in Nepal has risen to 974, China Central Television reported, citing the latest data from the Nepalese police.

The death toll stood at 974 as of 8:00 p.m. local time on August 31.

A flood struck northern Nepal on the morning of August 26. According to preliminary reports, the flooding was caused by a landslide on the border with China, about 20 kilometers northwest from the Rasuwagadhi border crossing. A powerful flow of water, dirt and rocks rushed over 70 kilometers down the riverbed, destroying nearby settlements and flooding large areas.