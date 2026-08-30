Maduro posts photo of him in prison

CARACAS, August 30. /TASS/. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is currently kept in a US prison, has shared a photo of himself from jail, addressing it to his grandchildren and children.

"A small gift of love and hope. I send these photos as a small gift to all my grandsons and granddaughters, to the boys and girls, and to all the noble people who love us. I want you to know that we stand firm, with our hearts full of your love," reads the caption to the photos published on his X page.

The photo features Maduro a grey tracksuit standing against a wall, smiling.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas. Trump confirmed the attack on Venezuela. He also said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been captured and taken out of the country. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s authorized president on January 6.