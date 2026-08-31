Russia moving toward Ukrainian conflict settlement — Putin

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is making efforts to bring the Ukrainian conflict to an end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

During the conversation, the Indian prime minister specifically addressed the issue of Ukraine. He stated that all problems must be resolved through peaceful means and called for "moving precisely in this direction." Modi proposed discussing all these issues and shared his expectations for Putin’s upcoming visit to the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September.

"Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister. We are moving in this direction," Putin said in response to the Indian prime minister's remarks.