US Army Secretary Driscoll submits resignation — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll has submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump following months of tension with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Driscoll is expected to leave the Pentagon in the coming days, according to the newspaper.

"Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda <...> by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine," the paper quoted White House Spokeswoman Anna Kelly as saying. "The United States Army is more powerful than ever thanks to his work alongside the Commander-in-Chief and Secretary of War," she added.

Last November, Trump included Driscoll in the US delegation involved in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In February 2026, he took part in US-Russia-Ukraine talks in Geneva.