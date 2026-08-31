Serbia thankful to Russia for helping fight wildfires

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Serbia is thankful to Russia for its help in fighting wildfires, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

"Rescue services officials and residents, whose homes and farms were at risk, extend their sincere thanks to the Russian specialists. On social media, people are posting videos of the Il-76 flying overhead and moments when it drops water. For many, the arrival of the plane was a sign of swift and genuine assistance. In their comments, users emphasize the strong ties between the peoples of Russia and Serbia," it said.

According to the ministry, its Il-76 aircraft was operating in Serbia’s Kolubara District on Monday. The crew carried out a series of precision water drops and prevented the fire from reaching populated areas. "The Russian aircraft’s operations have generated significant interest in the republic. Local television stations and major media outlets are reporting on the aircraft crew’s actions, highlighting the aircraft’s technical capabilities and the pilots’ skill," it said.