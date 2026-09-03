Power of Siberia 2 project to be discussed at meeting with China on Friday — Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The route and commercial terms for gas supplies under the Power of Siberia 2 project will be discussed at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the development of trade and economic relations with China on Friday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the Vesti program.

"Regarding the second major project you mentioned, discussions are currently underway between our companies, Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), regarding the terms for the supply of 50 bln cubic meters of gas, the route that is also being discussed, and, naturally, the commercial terms. We will hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on the development of trade and economic relations between our countries with Mr. Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of the State Council, tomorrow. We will discuss the topic as well," he said.

Power of Siberia 2 is a project for a main gas pipeline from Russia to China through Mongolia, with capacity potentially reaching up to 50 bln cubic meters of gas per year.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China in late August - early September 2025, Moscow and Beijing signed a legally binding memorandum on the construction of Power of Siberia 2 and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline through Mongolia.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.