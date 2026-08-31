Iran relocates missile production facilities to safer places — IRGC

TEHRAN, August 21. /TASS/. Iran has relocated missile production facilities to safe places, adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite unites of the Iranian army) Mohammad Reza Naqdi said.

"Iran’s advantage in this war is that all of its weapons are manufactured inside the country. All the production facilities have been restored and relocated to maximally safe places and are now operating with the use of the most advanced technologies, putting out even more products," he said in an interview with the Al Mayadeen television channel.

He noted that some of the old production sites were vulnerable as their exact locations were known. Now, in his words, Iran has learned its lesson.

On August 12, Naqdi said that Tehran manufactures more missiles than it uses to strike the enemy. He pledged that Iran would continue making missiles, even if "this war continues for years.".