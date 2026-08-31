Plan for further regulation of digital platforms approved in Russia

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The government’s subcommittee on the development of digital platforms has approved a roadmap of legislative initiatives for regulating the platform economy in Russia for 2026-2027, the office of Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Russian government staff, reported.

"Procedures for the return of goods of proper quality, the provision of discounts, and other businessmen’s proposals have been included in the plan to develop regulation for Russia’s platform economy. The government’s subcommittee on the development of digital platforms has approved the roadmap for legislative initiatives for 2026-2027. The decision was made at the first meeting of the subcommittee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko," the report said.